Exxon and Chevron Got Their Teeth Kicked In, But Shareholders Won’t Finish the Job

By Brian Kahn
Gizmodo
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say Tuesday was a bad day for Big Oil is an understatement. Chevron and Exxon, the two largest oil companies in the U.S., got rolled by their own investors. Shell also suffered a crippling defeat in a Dutch court in what may end up being the biggest win for the climate. But it’s the investor revolts at Exxon and Chevron that are perhaps most telling about this moment. The threat of regulation coupled with the diminishing returns of oil companies shows that they no longer control their own fate. If ever there was a time to actually reform our energy system to run on clean energy, this is it.

earther.gizmodo.com
