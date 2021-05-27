Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Understanding SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 11 days ago

On Thursday, shares of SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (NYSE:XLF) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $37.74. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
49K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Ask Price#Bid Price#Put Option#Stock Options#Money Market#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#Xlf#Time#Bullish Options Activity#Unusual Options Activity#Bullish Option Type#Unusual Activity#Stock Price#Volume#Open Interest#Individual Parties#Call Expiration Date#Unsettled Contracts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing DocuSign's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw some unusual options activity on Monday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $242.59. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares experienced unusual options activity on Monday. The stock price moved up to $10.51 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Bionano Genomics

On Monday, shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $8.23. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Palantir Technologies

Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) saw some unusual options activity on Monday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $24.31. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Citizens (NYSE:CIA) shares moved upwards by 4.52% to $5.08 during Monday's regular session. As. According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $214.72 and last traded at $214.55. Approximately 51,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,029,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.07. A...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

'Trading Nation' Traders Weigh In On Emerging Markets

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Ari Wald of Oppenheimer said the emerging markets are pushing on the door of a breakout. As long as iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE: EEM) is above its support at $52, there is a chance for a breakout in the coming months. Within the ETF, he would be a buyer of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp ADR (NYSE: SNP). He sees a potential move higher, to low to mid $60s.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 140 Points; EXFO Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.40% to 34,616 while the NASDAQ rose 0.49% to 13,882.39. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.10% to 4,225.78. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,363,340 cases with around 597,630 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 28,909,970 cases and 349,180 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,947,060 COVID-19 cases with 473,400 deaths. In total, there were at least 173,337,740 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,730,060 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Oracle Runs In Blue Skies And Options Trades Boost The Stock Further

Last Thursday, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) announced it would print its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2021 earnings on June 15 after markets close. Oracle’s stock has soared over 5% since its earnings announcement despite guidance for the quarter coming in lower than analyst’s estimates. In its last earnings print back...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Science Applications Intl

Within the last quarter, Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 8 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Science Applications Intl evaluate the company at an average price target of $96.5 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $89.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: U.S. Concrete Jumps Following Acquisition News; MoSys Shares Slide

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.20% to 34,688.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.06% to 13,805.97. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.24% to 4,219.66. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,363,340 cases with around 597,630 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 28,909,970 cases and 349,180 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,947,060 COVID-19 cases with 473,400 deaths. In total, there were at least 173,337,740 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,730,060 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Prologis

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Prologis (NYSE:PLD) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Prologis. The company has an average price target of $126.0 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $120.00.