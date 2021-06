Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNST. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.38.