Just like so many people, my dogs are part of my family. My furry family members are everything to me and while Savannah and I rescued Koda and Gypsy, we truly are the lucky ones. But there is one story that has stuck with me since last year and it had to do with a couple who had their dog stolen from them at gunpoint in Colorado. Obviously, a very traumatic experience but there are a few things you can do to keep your pets safe.