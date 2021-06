May is Michigan Wine Month. Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association has the details in this week’s What’s Happening in Northern Michigan. Shady Lane Cellars in Suttons Bay has their annual Wine Social coming up on May 29th, where you’ll be treated to small bites and wine pairings accompanied by live music. They’ll have socially-distanced wine and food stations set up in their beautiful outdoor space, making this a great way to kick off your Memorial Weekend. You’ll want to contact Shady Lane Cellars ahead of time to reserve your space for this event.