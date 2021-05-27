Cancel
Climate change is erasing 'flammability barrier' that protects high-elevation forests

By Denise Chow
NBC News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildfires in the western United States are increasingly happening at high elevations, in mountainous areas that were previously too wet to burn, according to a new study. Scientists say climate change and ongoing drought conditions in the West are drying out high-elevation forests, making them particularly susceptible to blazes. With several Western states plunging deeper into a megadrought, and experts predicting a hot and dry summer, the findings add to a distressing outlook for this year's wildfire season.

