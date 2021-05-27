Cancel
Corus reveals greenlights, renewals for lifestyle, factual

By Playback Daily
realscreen.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorus Entertainment has kicked off Canada’s upfront season with the announcement of 35 renewals and greenlights across its factual, animation and kids specialty networks for the 2021/22 season. The new slate includes the first Corus original at Adult Swim, nine new lifestyle and factual series across HGTV Canada, Food Network...

realscreen.com
LifestyleBusiness Insider

Corus Entertainment and the Banff World Media Festival Announce the 2021 Recipients of the Corus Apprentice Program - Lifestyle Showrunner

To share this release socially visit: https://bit.ly/3c5Py61. TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Corus and the Banff World Media Festival are pleased to announce the recipients of this year's Corus Apprentice Program: Lifestyle Showrunner. The 2021 cohort will receive a premium pass to BANFF 2021 with access to panels, keynotes, masterclasses and networking opportunities from June to July and virtual mentorship opportunities with key development executives and complimentary registration and travel to BANFF 2022. In addition, each recipient will also benefit from a two-week showrunner internship placement on a Corus-supported lifestyle production between June 2021 and June 2022.
TV SeriesBusiness Insider

Corus Entertainment Debuts its Biggest Slate of Specialty Series Ever

Corus Networks Reign as the Home for Marquee Peacock Originals in English Canada Welcoming New Standout Scripted Series Dr. Death (Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer, AnnaSophia Robb, Christian Slater, Alec Baldwin), MacGruber (Will Forte), Joe Exotic (Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell), Angelyne (Emmy Rossum), Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, Bel-Air(Executive Produced by Will Smith), and Many More.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Corus Entertainment Launches 'Unboxed By Corus', An Integrated Product Discovery And Sampling Program

Leveraging the Power of its Trusted Brands and Platforms, 'Unboxed by Corus' Connects Content with Commerce. Program Delivers New Integrated Opportunities for Brands to Drive Product Trial and Discovery Amongst Targeted Consumers. To share this release: https://bit.ly/3g18aGG. TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Today during the #CorusUpfront, Corus Entertainment unveiled...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
TheStreet

Corus Entertainment Adds 115,000 New Canadian Creators To Its Kin Community

Expanded Roster Brings More Expertise, Audience, and Authority Across Even More Verticals. Additional 8,000 Canadian TikTok Creators Joining the Community Later this Month. TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - As revealed today during the #CorusUpfront, Kin Community Canada ,Corus' award-winning creator media studio, announced additional access to 115,000 new Canadian creators to its active roster, deepening the company's investment in influencer marketing and media strategy. In addition to the agency's existing curated core group of Kin Creators, clients now have access to one of the largest databases for influencer marketing in the country. These creators span the full spectrum of vital media categories, delivering expertise, authority, and engaged audiences across arts and culture, entertainment, fashion, beauty, food, home and DIY, wellness, parenting, and much more.
TV & VideosChannel Canada

Let’s Go Canada: Global Original Big Brother Canada Greenlit For A Milestone 10th Season

Global announced big news at today’s #CorusUpfront when host and executive producer Arisa Cox revealed that reality powerhouse series Big Brother Canada will return for a monumental 10th season. Produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Corus Entertainment and Banijay, the greenlight comes after an epic Season 9 that delivered its most diverse cast ever, with Tychon Carter-Newman making history as the first Black winner of Big Brother Canada.
Businessc21media.net

BGM hires Corus exec in creative rejig

Sphere Media-owned Canadian prodco BGM has expanded its creative team by appointing Corus Entertainment executive Andrea Griffith to the newly created position of director of content. Griffith will report to BGM president Marlo Miazga and will oversee the company’s creative activities. For the past 10 years she was production executive...
TV Showsmorningology.com

Entertainment and Lifestyle

(Reuters) -Dell Technologies Inc and HP Inc reported quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as customers continued to shop for personal computers, even as pandemic-led restrictions eased in many parts of the world.... U.S. drivers to get hit by soaring pump prices over Memorial Day holiday. May...
ComicsAnimation Magazine

Aardman Greenlights New Pre-K Series ‘The Very Small Creatures’

Multi-award-winning independent animation studio Aardman has greenlit a brand-new series for one- to three-year olds, The Very Small Creatures. Sky Kids has commissioned 20 x 3-minute episodes, which will be created using stop-motion animation and clay models, with the occasional graphic flourish. It is the first new series Aardman has created for pre-school children since Timmy Time, which was first broadcast in 2009.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Hacks’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

“Hacks” has been renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max. The series, which will wrap up its first season on June 10, follows Jean Smart as veteran Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance and the dark mentorship that she forms with an outcast 25-year old comedy writer (Hannah Einbinder). “I am...
Businesstvnewscheck.com

WICT Announces 2021 Touchstone Partners

Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) has named its 2021 Touchstone Partners. WICT’s Strategic Touchstone Partners, a select group of leading organizations, show their year-round commitment to diversity and inclusion by supporting WICT’s professional development programs, research projects and advocacy initiatives. This year’s partners include Charter Communications, Comcast NBCUniversal and the Walter Kaitz Foundation.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

AMC Studios, See-Saw Films Partner on Australian Vampire Series 'Firebite' for AMC Plus

AMC Studios and See-Saw Films have partnered to co-produce the original series “Firebite,” which will debut exclusively on AMC Plus. The series will be filmed in Australia this summer for a planned debut on AMC Plus later this year. The series is set in a remote desert mining town, a hive for the last vampire stronghold shipped from Britain to Australia in 1788 by the colonial superpower to eradicate the Indigenous populations. It follows two Indigenous Australian hunters, Tyson and Shanika, on their quest to battle the last colony of vampires.
Businessmediapost.com

Tremor International Taps Emily Barfuss As CMO

Global ad-tech company Tremor International has hired Emily Barfuss as chief marketing officer. Barfuss will be charged with overseeing development and execution of a global marketing strategy across Tremor International, including Tremor Video and the Unruly supply-side platform groups. She will report to Tremor International CEO Ofer Druker and be...
BusinessLaredo Morning Times

Scott Collins Joins Blockgraph as Exec VP, Client Partnerships and Sales Strategy

Scott Collins has found life beyond “The Walking Dead.”. The former ad-sales chief at AMC Networks, who gained traction by finding interesting ways of tying prominent marketers to some of the company’s flagship series, has joined Blockgraph, the ad-tech company that is jointly owned by by Charter Communications, Comcast, and ViacomCBS. Collins has been named executive vice president, client partnerships and sales strategy, and will be charged with overseeing the long-term sales strategy of the Blockgraph platform, all while growing and managing client and agency partnerships. He will report to Aleck Schleider, Blockgraph’s chief revenue officer.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) has earned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.72.
TV Showsoohtoday.com

The Whopping 31.4% Unaided Recall with Mobile Billboards

Truckside Brand Lift Study showcases terrific unaided recall. Pandemic life made the most social of us behave like shut-ins – searching for the next show to hook us so we could binge-watch our troubles away. So it’s not surprising the entertainment industry has been scrambling to keep up with the surge in demand, producing new content as fast as crews can be found to make it.