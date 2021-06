A Monday morning home invasion left a West Miami-Dade family with injuries and a ransacked house as police looked for two armed suspects. Just after 8 a.m. near Southwest 130th Avenue and 30th Street, Miami-Dade Det. Alvaro Zabaleta told media present, a woman and her 5-year-old were leaving their house when two masked armed men aborted their trip to school. Once they forced the mother and child back inside, Zabaleta said, the robbers tied up the mother and father.