Understanding Alphabet's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 11 days ago

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved up to $2435.25 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

Benzinga

Benzinga

