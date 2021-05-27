Cancel
Screen time: Odds are against the humans facing zombies in Vegas

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUntil “28 Days Later” I disliked zombie movies. In most zombie pictures, the creatures moved so slowly that not eluding them seemed either absurd or incompetent or both. Somehow, the shambling undead managed to overcome their quarry, who logically could have escaped if they’d only walked a little quicker. I just couldn’t buy it.

