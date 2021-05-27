Cancel
GBP Forex Market Weakness Remains Ahead of US Data

By Anthony Gallagher
securities.io
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pound has had a difficult week with several challenges on the home front. This has clearly impacted the forex market as far as Sterling is concerned. Bombshell comments made by a former Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister have only managed to further labor the currency ahead of a busy day in the US economic calendar. Key data particularly relating to job figures, and home sales will be eyed by a Greenback that has been lacking any strength or direction in recent days. On Wall Street meanwhile, equities have found their form again and continue to bounce back on alleviation of rates and inflation concerns.

www.securities.io
