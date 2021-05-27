Cancel
The Tragic Death Of The Real Voice Of Milli Vanilli, John Davis

By Lindsay Barton
Cover picture for the article

John Davis, one of the talented voices behind Milli Vanilli, has died from "coronavirus-related causes," according to the New York Post. He was 66 years old at the time of his death. His daughter Jasmin took to Facebook on May 24 to remember her father. "My dad passed away this...

