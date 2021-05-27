Cancel
Stocks

Understanding Amazon.com's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 11 days ago

On Thursday, shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $3254.72. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

