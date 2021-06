The Pokemon Company has officially announced that it will be releasing "Evolving Skies" as the next expansion for Pokemon: The Trading Card Game. The new set, which was leaked last month, will contain over 200 cards and will officially include the return of Dragon-type Pokemon to the Pokemon TCG. Dragon-type Pokemon cards, which require multiple kinds of Energy to utilize, have been absent from the Pokemon TCG since the game moved to the Sword & Shield era back in late 2019. Also included in "Evolving Skies" are 18 new Pokemon V cards, as well as 15 Pokemon VMAX cards. The set will also contain 24 Trainer cards and a new Special Energy card. "Evolving Skies" will officially be released in stores around the world on August 27th.