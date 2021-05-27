3D Aim Trainer is finally coming to Steam: Improve your aim in Apex, CSGO, Warzone

Apex Legends players are always coming up with exciting new ideas for their favorite Legends, but this Skyrim-style concept could make Crypto even more useful. Apex Legends Vaults contain some incredibly powerful weapons and loot that can give squads the edge needed to win even the fiercest of firefights. However, getting into them isn’t always easy, especially when you need to track down a Vault Key. These keys are obtained from Cargo Bots, which can be fairly tricky to track down if you don’t land near one.