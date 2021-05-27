Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company Concrete Expert |’I spend a lot of time with homeowners explaining to them why they don’t need a new garage floor right now’

wgnradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeatured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 5/08/21: Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company tells listeners that her and her crew over at Rober R. Andreas & Sons offer FREE consultations that will give you an honest estimate on whether or not your concrete garage/patio/driveway/etc. needs to be replaced ASAP. To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons and what they can do for you go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.

wgnradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeowners#Wgn Radio#Home Sweet Home Chicago#Rober R Andreas Sons#Concrete#Garage#Asap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Chicago, ILwgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Lunch 5/17/21: Inflation fears rising, the future of e-scooters in Chicago, and long working hours are killing us

Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about the main job of the Federal Reserve, if the Fed should be required to consider whether or not its policy actions make income less or more unequal, the ongoing fears of inflation, how supplemental unemployment benefits have impacted the economy and why the world economy is running low on everything.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Habitat Company awarded management contract for Sandburg Village condos

The Habitat Company, a leading U.S. multifamily developer and property manager, announced today the firm has been awarded property management of Carl Sandburg Village Condominium Association No. 1 in Chicago. The Habitat Company assumed management responsibilities of the building’s 567 units on May 1, 2021. The addition of Carl Sandburg Village Condominium Association No. 1 to Habitat’s property management portfolio underscores the firm’s consistent growth over the past year. In fact, Habitat has experienced an increase of more than 1,500 condominium units under its management in 2021 alone.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Wright Heerema Architects complete new office buildout in Old Post Office

Wright Heerema Architects, the Chicago-based architectural and interior design firm, recently completed work on a new office suite in Chicago’s historic Old Post Office for the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP), the regional organization responsible for seven Northeastern Illinois counties’ plans. The 37,400-square-foot fourth floor suite at 433 W. Van Buren Street incorporates modern office elements while blending with the historic features of the space, providing the agency with a more open and collaborative workspace.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Chicago firefighters rescue pet bird stuck on ledge in the Loop

CHICAGO – Chicago firefighters attracted quite a crowd in the Loop Sunday afternoon when they rescued a pet bird. “There he goes,” one person could be heard saying. The bird was stuck on a window ledge on the second floor of the Railway Exchange Building, located in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue. Fire crews assisted with his rescue. “The citizen asked for a ladder and a crew member instead used a pole to assist getting the bird down,” Chicago fire shared on Twitter.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Here’s another big picture look at the current industrial market in Chicago

Demand for industrial real estate has been the focus of much discussion about the current conversation of the market, and yet another report offers a comprehensive look at exactly how the Chicagoland region fared during the first quarter of the year. A few weeks ago, we took a look at a recent report from Colliers, but now we can browse through one from JLL, which thoroughly details the metro area’s industrial market at the end of Q1 2021.