Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Kroger makes a game of finding new suppliers

By Tom Ryan
Retail Wire
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKroger has just joined a few other retailers in launching a contest in search of new suppliers. The competition encourages local and regional growers across fresh categories to apply online for a chance to partake in the Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator, which will be held in Cincinnati in August. Kroger’s category management and fresh director team will review applications in multiple rounds, selecting 15 finalists (one finalist per region per category) to attend the event.

www.retailwire.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daymond John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#New Women#Supplier Brands#Online Retailers#Traditional Retailers#Best Foods#Shark Tank#Lowes Com#Hsn#Csr#H E B#Texas Best#Peanut Corporation#Potential Suppliers#Diverse Suppliers#Customers#Grocery#Supply#Minority Owned Brands#Fresh Categories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
QVC
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kroger eyes 10K new employees with hybrid hiring event

CINCINNATI — Kroger plans to hire 10,000 new workers across its national grocery brands via a one-day recruitment event slated for Thursday. The Cincinnati-based grocer’s hybrid event will feature both in-store and virtual interviews for prospective staff in its retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing and logistical operations, CNBC reported. According to...
Grocery & Supermaketwvgazettemail.com

Kroger opens new Scott Depot supermarket

Kroger held a grand opening celebration on June 8-9 for its new upscale supermarket at Scott Depot. The store, at 101 Great Teays Blvd., is in the same plaza as the old Kroger, which is now closed. Store personnel and regional Kroger executives had a ribbon cutting and led VIP...
Grocery & Supermaketwvgazettemail.com

PHOTOS: Sneak peek at new Scott Depot Kroger

Members of the public got a sneak peek Tuesday at the new 94,000-square foot Kroger grocery store in Scott Depot. The Kroger, located in the former K-Mart building at 101 Great Teays Blvd., replaces the store at 124 Great Teays Blvd. That Kroger location closed permanently at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and all 186 associates there transferred to the new store, which opens to the public at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Economysupplychaindive.com

Kroger announces competition to attract, support fresh suppliers

Kroger plans to hold a competition to expand the number of local and regional growers and producers it sources fresh products from across a range of categories, the grocery chain announced in a press release. Fifteen companies selected to participate in Kroger's Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator, set to...
Economyfox5atlanta.com

Kroger hosting hiring event Thursday, seeking 10K new workers

Count Kroger among the major retailers preparing to ramp up hiring as America recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Kroger, which is already the largest grocery retailer in the United States, will be holding a nationwide hybrid hiring event on Thursday, June 10, in an effort to hiring 10,000 associates supporting retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing, and logistics operations.
Dayton, OHFox 19

Groceries by drone: Kroger begins new delivery service Wednesday

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Kroger is taking to the sky to deliver groceries to customers by drone in southwest Ohio. Kroger launched a new drone delivery pilot program at its Centerville store in suburban Dayton on Wednesday. Customers can place orders online and then a drone will fly the items...
Retailgrocerydive.com

Kroger looks to land 10K new workers during daylong hybrid job fair

Kroger is holding a nationwide hiring event on Thursday in an effort to bring on 10,000 associates across its banners, the grocery chain announced in a press release Monday. The company will interview candidates virtually and in-store for retail positions as well as roles in its e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing and logistics operations.
Centerville, OHWKRC

Kroger launches new drone delivery service in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Kroger is going airborne. The company launched it's new drone delivery service at the marketplace store in Centerville on Monday. Kroger is partnering with a local company called Drone Express to fly deliveries. The goal is to allow customers to have things delivered to them anywhere...
Charleston, WVWSAZ

Ribbon cutting for new Kroger store

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kroger celebrates the grand opening of its new Scott Depot store at 101 Great Teays Blvd. on Wednesday. The store will open at 8 a.m. A VIP ribbon cutting event was held at the new located for community leaders and media Tuesday. The company invested...
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

The 25 Best Vegan Food Products You Can Find at Kroger

Few grocery stores have upped their vegan game like Kroger—and we’re not just talking fruits and vegetables here. In 2019, Kroger began expanding its Simple Truth plant-based line, promising to launch more than 75 vegan products by the end of 2020. Granted, the Simple Truth plant-based products aren’t the only vegan options you’ll find at the store, as Kroger also stocks favorite vegan brands such as JUST Egg, Miyoko’s Creamery, and Tofurky. But in case you haven’t seen many of these plant-based offerings, take a look at what you can find at your local Kroger. The take-home? With major chains like Kroger jumping into the vegan playing field, being vegan—or even just looking for ways to eat fewer animals—is now easier than ever.
EconomyAdvertising Age

Yum Brands CMO on why marketers must leave their 'happy place'

Ken Muench holds a dual role that’s unique in the marketing industry. He is the chief marketing officer of Yum Brands, which owns KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and the smaller Habit Burger Grill. He is also chief strategy officer and co-founder of Collider Lab, a strategic consultancy that Yum acquired in 2015. Muench and the Collider team work with Yum’s brands, and some outside clients, to hone strategies and boost results.
Businessdoctorofcredit.com

Amazon Exploring Replacing Chase As Co-branded Credit Card Partner

Amazon currently partners with three credit card issuers to issue co-branded Amazon cards. Chase issues the personal card, American Express issues the business card and Synchrony issues the store card. According to Bloomberg Amazon is looking to replace Chase with either American Express, Synchrony or with a completely new partner.
RestaurantsFood & Wine

No One Should Be Surprised That Fast Food Restaurants Want to Sell You a Bigger Combo

When you place an order at a fast food restaurant, you pretty much expect the worker behind the register or wearing the drive-thru headset to upsell you on something, asking you if you'd like to turn that sandwich into a combo-or if you want to SuperSize it, if that's your McThing. But one Texas man has had it with his local Burger King trying to turn every combo meal into a medium or large, when he just wants the standard small version.
Retailwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Albertsons Launches Fetching Loyalty Program

Loyal customers are highly coveted as they spend more—often significantly more than non-member shoppers. It’s a fact not lost on Albertsons Cos. CEO and President Vivek Sankaran, who has been increasingly vocal about the strength of the company’s loyalty program. Earlier this year, Sankaran said the Boise, Idaho-based grocer had...
Retailchaindrugreview.com

Fetch Rewards partners with Albertsons Cos.

BOISE, Idaho — Fetch Rewards, the nation’s No. 1 consumer-loyalty and shopper-rewards app, announced Tuesday its first-ever retail partnership with Albertsons Cos. The partnership between Fetch Rewards and Albertsons Cos. comes after a successful five-week pilot program aimed at driving Fetch users to shop at nearly 200 of the company’s stores. Albertsons Cos. leveraged Fetch Rewards’ direct, one-to-one consumer relationship and sent users personalized offers to drive market activations and customer acquisition. The campaign resulted in strong incremental sales from existing shoppers. It also drove a significant number of new and re-engaged users to the stores who were established Fetch Rewards fans.
Shoppinggetitfree.us

Testers Wanted For a Coca-Cola Mini-Fridge!

Testers, don't miss this incredible opportunity where you could become proud new owner of a Coca-Cola Mini Fridge worth $250!. A refreshing Coke brings many of us back to childhood memories in the summertime heat. But remember, you have to be able to keep those cans ice-cold for them to be so refreshing! Imagine outfitting your den or playroom with this amazing little fridge. Stock it with your favorite Coca-Cola brand beverages or snacks.