Kroger makes a game of finding new suppliers
Kroger has just joined a few other retailers in launching a contest in search of new suppliers. The competition encourages local and regional growers across fresh categories to apply online for a chance to partake in the Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator, which will be held in Cincinnati in August. Kroger’s category management and fresh director team will review applications in multiple rounds, selecting 15 finalists (one finalist per region per category) to attend the event.www.retailwire.com