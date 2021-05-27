Kroger makes a game of finding new suppliers

Few grocery stores have upped their vegan game like Kroger—and we’re not just talking fruits and vegetables here. In 2019, Kroger began expanding its Simple Truth plant-based line, promising to launch more than 75 vegan products by the end of 2020. Granted, the Simple Truth plant-based products aren’t the only vegan options you’ll find at the store, as Kroger also stocks favorite vegan brands such as JUST Egg, Miyoko’s Creamery, and Tofurky. But in case you haven’t seen many of these plant-based offerings, take a look at what you can find at your local Kroger. The take-home? With major chains like Kroger jumping into the vegan playing field, being vegan—or even just looking for ways to eat fewer animals—is now easier than ever.