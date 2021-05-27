Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Manchester City’s Championship Formula: Use Technology to ‘Bring Fans Closer to the Action and Feel Immersed in It’

By Joe Lemire
sporttechie.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the Abu Dhabi United Group acquired Manchester City Football Club in August 2008, the franchise has been reborn as contenders, ending an English Premier League title drought of more than 40 years. MCFC has won the crown five times since then, including this season, with fans welcomed back into Etihad Stadium for the first time last Sunday when City lifted the trophy following a dominant 2020-21 campaign.

sporttechie.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#League Football#Uefa Champions League#Football Fans#World Football#Mcfc#The Uefa Champions League#Sporttechie#City Football Group#Nycfc#Cityzens At Home#Ott#Cisco Webex#Virtual Fans#English Premier League#Etihad Stadium#Games#Matches#Match Day#Pitch Side
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Esports
News Break
Premier League
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
Country
China
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAchatsports.com

Gdansk is red and yellow! Manchester United and Villarreal supporters touch down in Poland ahead of tonight's Europa League final as thousands of match-going fans descend on Polish city hours before kick-off

Manchester United and Villarreal supporters have touched down in Gdansk as thousands of lucky match-going fans descend on the Polish city ahead of tonight's Europa League final. Both sets of fans drenched in their club's colours smiled and posed for pictures as they left the plane and made their way...
UEFAeppingforestguardian.co.uk

Manchester City fans recall journey from Gills to Champions League thrills

For Manchester City fans of almost all ages, the Champions League final on Saturday is the culmination of a remarkable journey. Younger supporters have enjoyed an exhilarating ride over the last 13 years, with the club’s takeover by Sheikh Mansour fuelling a dramatic ascent to the top of the game that has already brought five Premier League titles.
Premier Leaguesamachar-news.com

Takeaways from Chelsea’s Win over Manchester City

Chelsea Football Club became European champions on Sunday with an astute 1-0 win over Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto. Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game in the first half at the back of which Chelsea won their second UEFA Champions League title. In the 42nd minute, Mason Mount released a perfect through ball towards Havertz, who got in behind the City defence. City goalkeeper Ederson came off his line and even though Havertz stumbled as he got the ball over him, he balanced himself and sent the ball home. Eventually, no one else could find the back of the net and Havertz’s goal remained the difference between the two teams.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Manchester City superfan Noel Gallagher is pictured at the stadium ahead of the Champions League final against Chelsea as 12,000 English fans descend on Porto's Estadio do Dragao

Manchester City superfan Noel Gallagher has been pictured at the Champions League final ahead of his side's clash with Chelsea. The former Oasis guitarist is one of around 12,000 British fans allowed into the Porto stadium for the European showpiece on Saturday evening. There will be a reduced crowd of...
MLSSporting News

The Zack Steffen story: Manchester City, USMNT goalkeeper’s rise to stardom

The United States has consistently produced some of the best goalkeepers in the world, of which Zack Steffen is the latest example. He follows in a line of elite Americans who have featured in the English Premier League. The 26-year-old Pennsylvania native is the undisputed starting goalkeeper of the U.S....
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'They look like nightclub bouncers': Fans react to Manchester City's bold outfit choice ahead of the Champions League final against Chelsea... as players ditch traditional suits in favour of all black with tucked-in t-shirts

Manchester City broke with convention by ditching the traditional cup final suit and tie for an edgier sartorial choice ahead of facing Chelsea. But the players' attire of black tucked-in t-shirts, suit trousers and smart shoes drew comparisons with 'nightclub bouncers' on social media. Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Benjamin Mendy...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United fans sing ‘Mason Greenwood’s dynamite’ and there’s every chance the 19-year-old could explode at the European Championships this summer.

Mason Greenwood, Manchester United F.C., 1986 European Athletics Championships, Edinson Cavani, Premier League Player of the Month, Aston Villa F.C., Wayne Rooney, Cincinnati Reds, Wembley Stadium, Leicester City F.C. The forward ended the 2020/21 season in great form for the Reds, scoring seven goals across April and May to earn...
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Manchester City contact Eintracht Frankfurt star’s agents

According to a report from Sport Witness, Manchester City have made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre’s Silva agents about a potential move this summer. Andre Silva, 25, was in blistering form for Eintracht Frankfurt this past season, scoring 28 goals in 32 Bundesliga appearances—a tally only bettered by Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski. The Portuguese international also contributed with eight assists, helping Eintracht Frankfurt qualify for the Europa League.
Premier League90min.com

Manchester City's want-away stars and where they could go

Five leagues titles in ten years is quite the feat from Manchester City, but it's beginning to seem as if they might have a fight on their hands when they go to defend their crown next season. Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea have shown themselves capable of going toe-to-toe with the champions,...