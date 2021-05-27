Manchester City’s Championship Formula: Use Technology to ‘Bring Fans Closer to the Action and Feel Immersed in It’
Since the Abu Dhabi United Group acquired Manchester City Football Club in August 2008, the franchise has been reborn as contenders, ending an English Premier League title drought of more than 40 years. MCFC has won the crown five times since then, including this season, with fans welcomed back into Etihad Stadium for the first time last Sunday when City lifted the trophy following a dominant 2020-21 campaign.sporttechie.com