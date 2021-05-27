Manchester City’s Championship Formula: Use Technology to ‘Bring Fans Closer to the Action and Feel Immersed in It’

Chelsea Football Club became European champions on Sunday with an astute 1-0 win over Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto. Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game in the first half at the back of which Chelsea won their second UEFA Champions League title. In the 42nd minute, Mason Mount released a perfect through ball towards Havertz, who got in behind the City defence. City goalkeeper Ederson came off his line and even though Havertz stumbled as he got the ball over him, he balanced himself and sent the ball home. Eventually, no one else could find the back of the net and Havertz’s goal remained the difference between the two teams.