Among Us Available For Free From EGS

By Jimmy Donnellan
culturedvultures.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong Us is a cultural phenomenon not unlike Fortnite when it first launched, grabbing headlines and massive popularity all around the world. It’s fitting, then, that Innersloth and Epic Games have collaborated to bring Among Us free to the Epic Games Store on PC as the latest freebie for the platform.

#Egs#Free Games#Guide#The Epic Games Store#Egs#Fun#Massive Popularity#Headlines#2fa#Tasks#Accounts#Social#Cultural#June
