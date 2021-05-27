Jack Black Is Devastated Over The Death Of His School Of Rock Castmate

Fan-favorite movie, "School of Rock," is mourning one of their own following the tragic news of actor Kevin Clark, better known by his character's name, "Freddy Jones," and his untimely death. Known for costarring alongside Jack Black and playing the part of the back-talking drummer, aka "Spazzy McGee," in the 2003 film, Clark died on May 26 at the age of 32 after colliding with a motorist while riding his bicycle in Chicago, per Us Weekly. According to the outlet, the musician was taken to a nearby hospital following the accident where he was later pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner ruled his cause of death as blunt force injury caused by the collision.