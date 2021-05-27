Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Jack Black Is Devastated Over The Death Of His School Of Rock Castmate

By Sam Silverman
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fan-favorite movie, "School of Rock," is mourning one of their own following the tragic news of actor Kevin Clark, better known by his character's name, "Freddy Jones," and his untimely death. Known for costarring alongside Jack Black and playing the part of the back-talking drummer, aka "Spazzy McGee," in the 2003 film, Clark died on May 26 at the age of 32 after colliding with a motorist while riding his bicycle in Chicago, per Us Weekly. According to the outlet, the musician was taken to a nearby hospital following the accident where he was later pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner ruled his cause of death as blunt force injury caused by the collision.

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Of Rock#Rock Band#Bmx Xxx#Classic Rock#Cause Of Death#Film School#Clark County#Us Weekly#School Of Rock#The Chicago Sun Times#Entertainment Weekly#Actor Kevin Clark#Fan Favorite Movie#Beautiful Soul#Broadway#Devastating News#Horace Green Prep#Blunt Force Injury#Adulthood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
GAMINGbible

Jack Black Leads Tributes To 'School Of Rock' Drummer Kevin Clark, Dead At 32

Jack Black has led an outpouring of tributes to actor and musician Kevin Clark, who was tragically killed in a car crash last night at just 32 years old. Local news outlets (via TMZ) report that Clark, who played young drummer Freddy Jones in the 2003 comedy School Of Rock, was struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle in a Chicago suburb. Police confirmed to the Chicago Sun Times that a 20-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the car that hit him. Clark was taken to hospital with severe injuries, but was pronounced dead a little after 2am.
Chicago, ILNBC Connecticut

Jack Black ‘Heartbroken' After ‘School of Rock' Co-Star Kevin Clark Killed While Riding Bike in Chicago

‘Living His Best Life:' Kevin Clark Remembered by Friends, Colleagues After Tragic Death. Actor and musician Jack Black expressed his shock and disbelief after Chicago musician Kevin Clark, who costarred with Black in the 2003 film “School of Rock,” was struck and killed while riding his bicycle early Wednesday morning in the city’s Avondale neighborhood.
Chicago, ILPosted by
People

School of Rock Cast Say They're 'Stunned and Saddened' by Costar Kevin Clark's Death at 32

Tributes from Kevin Clark's School of Rock castmates are pouring in, after the tragic news that the actor died on Wednesday morning. Miranda Cosgrove — who played Summer, the band's manager, in the 2003 comedy about a substitute teacher (Jack Black) at a posh private school who turns his music class students into a rock band — shared a trio of throwback photos of the cast to Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that she was "stunned and saddened" by Clark's death.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Jack Black Pays Tribute to School of Rock's Kevin Clark: "Beautiful Soul. So Many Great Memories"

Jack Black is remembering Kevin Clark after he died in a bicycle accident on May 26. Shortly after the news broke, Jack paid tribute to his friend and former School of Rock costar on Instagram. Alongside a photo collage featuring a picture of them from the beloved film and another from the School of Rock reunion in 2013, Jack wrote, "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Page Six

Jack Black stops to take photos with high school graduates at LA park

Jack Black made a group of high school graduates’ day when he stopped to pose for photos with them at Griffith Park in Los Angeles. Dressed in one of his signature dog T-shirts and khakis, the “School of Rock” star, 51, took a knee in front of seven La Quinta High School students, who wore their caps and gowns outside of Griffith Observatory.
Chicago, ILbrooklynvegan.com

Kevin Clark (Freddy from ‘School of Rock’) dies at 32, Jack Black pays tribute

Sad news: Kevin Clark, who played kid drummer Freddy "Spazzy McGee" Jones in the 2003 film School of Rock, was killed in a road accident early Wednesday morning in Chicago. He was 32. According to the Chicago Sun Times, Clark was struck and killed by a driver at around 1:20 AM while biking in the Avondale neighborhood. The driver of the car, a 20-year-old woman, was issued citations by the police.
Musicthebrag.com

Tenacious D, Amy Lee collaborate on vaccine-themed cover of Ramones ’I Wanna Be Sedated

Tenacious D have enlisted the help of a few famous friends to deliver a vaccine-themed take on Ramones punk classic ‘I Want To Be Sedated’, dubbed ‘Vaccinated.’. Kyle Gass reworked The Ramones cut to promote getting a coronavirus vaccination. “Twenty, twenty, twenty-four hours from now/ I’m getting vaccinated/ Waited so long that I wrote down this song/ I’m getting vaccinated,” he sings.
Moviesava360.com

Reminiscence Trailer #1 (2021) | Movieclips Trailers

Check out the official Reminiscence Trailer starring Hugh Jackman! Let us know what you think in the comments below. ► Sign up for a Fandango FanAlert for Reminiscence: http://www.fandango.com/reminiscence-95932/movie-overview?cmp=MCYT_YouTube_Desc. Want to be notified of all the latest movie trailers? Subscribe to the channel and click the bell icon to stay...
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Jack Black Has Epic Follow-Up With "Revenge of the Fifth" Video

After bringing an Obi-Wan Kenobi and General Grievous meme to life on May the Fourth, Jack Black followed up his Star Wars Day social media post with another one for "Revenge of the Fifth." Compared to his first, Black's second Star Wars video was more straightforward but fun in its way. The post includes a video of Black seeming to use the Force to drag the viewer closer to him. He then swings a Sith lord's red-bladed lightsaber down overhead, which cuts through the video itself to reveal the same video underneath, creating a Force-powered looping effect. You can watch the video below.
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

See A New Clip From ‘F9’

I do love Cameo. I think that the whole idea of celebrities recording videos for others is a genius idea, but I love it because I have seen so many people get excited when they get a video and feel a personal connection to a celebrity. The stars of F9...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Dwayne Johnson To Produce Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Thriller For WB

Dwayne Johnson and his Seven Bucks production house are producing a new action film for WB starring Watchmen and Candyman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II called Emergency Contact. Hiram and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks will also produce, along with Fynn Pictures. The film will be set in the Austin underground music scene in Texas…and that is all we know about this one so far. Abdul-Mateen will also executive produce the movie from writers Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. This move further deepens Johnson in with WB, as he sets up Black Adam to be a huge franchise, and he voices Krypto The Superdog in a new animated DC Super-Pets film coming in 2022. The news was reported on by Deadline.