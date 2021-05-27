Attorney: Man shot by deputy discharged from hospital

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (AP) — A Black man shot multiple times by a Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputy has been discharged from the hospital, his lawyer announced Wednesday.

News outlets report that David E. Hayes said Isiah Brown, 32, was released Tuesday to continue his rehabilitation at home. Doctors told the family that they found eight bullets in Brown’s body and two exit wounds, he said.

Haynes has requested more audio and video recordings, but special prosecutor LaBravia Jenkins has denied the requests, noting that the investigation is ongoing.