Understanding Palantir Technologies's Unusual Options Activity

On Thursday, shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $21.98. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

