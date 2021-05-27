Cancel
Understanding iRobot's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 11 days ago

Shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $98. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.

