A secret about the original Xbox console has been discovered nearly 20 years later, and it's been blowing the minds of all that owned the first and nostalgic Xbox console. The secret comes the way of a former Microsoft employee and a developer who worked on the 2001 Xbox console. As you would expect, the developer chose to remain anonymous, but they have been verified. Better yet, not only did they relay word of the secret, but revealed how to recreate it, and turns out it still works.