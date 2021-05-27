Fortnite’s Story Needs To Start Closing Some Mystery Boxes

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is nearly at an end, and Epic Games is starting to build hype for Season 7 of the game. There's a lot the developer hasn't revealed, but there are some things we can determine ahead of the new season's launch. From the small teases we've seen, the new season should feature an out-of-this-world experience that will add some interesting new wrinkles to the game. Naturally, the new season will feature a new Battle Pass, theme, and cosmetics. As with previous seasons, players can expect to see a big event to wrap things up, while also kicking-off the new theme. Below, we've compiled everything we know so far about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.