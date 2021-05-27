Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 Gets A More Attractive Design And More Downforce

Porsche and the Nurburgring go together like Bratwurst and Sauerkraut. The brand continues to set blistering times around the Green Hell and shows no signs of slowing down. The German manufacturer's line of hardcore RS models like the 911 GT3 RS and 911 GT2 RS are the most track-focused and best-suited to the task of chasing lap records, but this most recent attempt is the most spectacular yet. On the 14th of June, Porsche finally set a new record for a road-legal vehicle with a time of 6:43.300 minutes in a GT2 RS fitted with a Manthey Performance Kit. Manthey has developed a number of performance packages for Porsche vehicles over the years, and this circuit-focused package is sold via Porsche Centers, making it an OEM-approved way of going even faster.