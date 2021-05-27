Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 Gets A More Attractive Design And More Downforce
The latest iteration of racing car that will be fielded in the single-make Lamborghini Super Trofeo racing series is the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2. The racing car will take to the track for the first time in 2022 and has a host of upgrades compared to the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO used last year. For those unfamiliar with the racing series, the Super Trofeo started in 2009 and has seen 950 drivers race across some of the most prestigious tracks in the world.www.legitreviews.com