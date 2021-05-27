Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 Gets A More Attractive Design And More Downforce

By Shane McGlaun
Legit Reviews
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest iteration of racing car that will be fielded in the single-make Lamborghini Super Trofeo racing series is the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2. The racing car will take to the track for the first time in 2022 and has a host of upgrades compared to the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO used last year. For those unfamiliar with the racing series, the Super Trofeo started in 2009 and has seen 950 drivers race across some of the most prestigious tracks in the world.

www.legitreviews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Design#Lamborghini Super Trofeo#The Super Trofeo#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Forbes

2021 Lamborghini Urus Review: The Best Super SUV Ever Made?

Could it be that Lamborghini has created the ultimate SUV? It’s sleek, it’s stylish, it’s fast, it’s luxurious. One really struggles to find even one negative thing to say about this car. Besides its hefty price tag of $222,000 which renders it unaffordable for most people, there’s really not much else to say unless you’d want to freely admit that you have no taste in fine cars.
Oregon Statesportscarracingnews.com

OREGON TEAM HEADS TO ZANDVOORT TO CONSOLIDATE THE LAMBORGHINI SUPER TROFEO EUROPE PRO LEAD

“Our championship starts from Zandvoort. We secured two important victories at the Paul Ricard, but must remain concentrated as the season is still long.”. Jerry Canevisio knows what’s what. Despite three weeks ago Kevin Gilardoni and Leonardo Pulcini dominated the French round taking the Pro lead of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe, they know this weekend – 19/20 June – they need to push hard.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Porsche 911 GTS Debuts, Packs More Power Than Carrera S

The Porsche 911 spawns countless variants throughout each model generation, giving customers plenty of ways to spend their money. Starting early next year, customers will have a new choice in the 911 lineup called the GTS. It will sit between the Carrera S and Turbo models, pairing a bit more power than the S with a handful of other performance upgrades.
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

BALTHASAR AND WATT TAKE THEIR FIRST WIN OF THE LAMBORGHINI SUPER TROFEO EUROPE SEASON AT ZANDVOORT

Leipert Motorsport pairing Sebastian Balthasar and Noah Watt claimed their first Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe victory of the season in a tightly-fought opening race of the weekend at Zandvoort. Watt started the #2 Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo second on the grid and profited from a drivethrough penalty for erstwhile leaders Jonathan Cecotto and Kevin Rossel (#7 Novamarine GSM Racing Team) to make it four different winners from the first five races.
Carssupercars.net

High speed testing for the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport

The engineers from Molsheim are hard at work to get the new Bugatti Chiron Super Sport ready for her first deliveries in a few months, the customers will be getting this amazing new hypercar from France from August 2021 onward, and with a top speed of 440 km/h this is the fastest production sports car in the world, so they better make sure it performs and is safe to drive at those impressive speeds.
Carssupercars.net

Best 6-Cylinder Engines Ever Produced

In this modern automotive era, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to the wide array of supercars, hypercars and now EVs, to choose from. At this level of the game, the V12 engine is often seen as the standard bearer, while a V8 is the lowest benchmark. It’s no wonder the 6-cylinder engine often gets overlooked, despite continuing to power some of the world’s greatest sports cars and supercars. This isn’t just hyperbole. Case in point: the Porsche 911.
CarsCarscoops

Mansory Gronos Is The Bumblebee Of Mercedes-Benz G-Classes

The Mansory Gronos may not be the tuning company’s fastest model but it could be Mansory’s most colorful G 63 this month. Unveiled through a series of photos shared to social media, the Gronos will be limited to just 10 examples, each of which will be painted in a bright shade of matte yellow. This yellow paint scheme, combined with various carbon fiber parts and the overall boxy design of the G-Class, makes the off-roader look like a life-size piece of Lego.
Carsmotor1.com

Ferrari F8 drag races Porsche 911 Turbo S in fast convertible battle

At this point, several videos have already proven that the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S is a quick car, beating supercars and other renowned fast nameplates. It once crushed both the GT-R Nismo and Audi R8 in a previous drag race, showing how much of a rocket the latest ultimate non-GT 911 is.
Carsthe360mag.com

Huracán EVO RWD Spyder is Best Convertible for 2021

Huracán EVO RWD Spyder Wins Robb Report’s “Best Convertible for 2021” Award. Culminating after a year’s search for the most extraordinary new products and services, Robb Report, the renowned American luxury lifestyle publication, today revealed the Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Spyder as the “Best Convertible for 2021.” Recognized in the magazine’s 33 annual “Best of the Best” issue, Lamborghini’s latest V10-powered open-air super sports car was featured among the world’s premier automobiles, yachts, jewelry, hotels, fashions and more. The Huracán EVO RWD Spyder was most recently named Robb Report’s “Sports Car of The Year” in early 2021.
Newport Beach, CAhiconsumption.com

The Only Factory Prototype Of The Bugatti EB 110 GT Is Currently For Sale

In 1991, Italian entrepreneur and Ferrari dealership owner, Romano Artioli revived the fabled Bugatti brand with the debut of the Italian-built EB110 GT — with the monicker being a nod to Ettore Bugatti’s 110th birthday which was celebrated that same year. Penned by Marcello Gandini, the EB110 GT was engineered to be the most capable and high-performance supercar on the planet — a feat it achieved as the fastest homologated production road car with a more than 212mph top speed and a sub-3.5-second 0-60mph time.
CarsCarscoops

This 2,000 HP, 7-Second Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Is The World’s Fastest

While the Lamborghini Huracan is slowly heading towards the end of its lifecycle, it remains a favorite among those looking to build an insane street-legal drag car that can set astonishing quarter-mile times. We have featured this twin-turbocharged Huracan in the past when it was performing some massive wheelies at...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Manthey Porsche 911 GT2 RS Smashes Nurburgring Record

Porsche and the Nurburgring go together like Bratwurst and Sauerkraut. The brand continues to set blistering times around the Green Hell and shows no signs of slowing down. The German manufacturer's line of hardcore RS models like the 911 GT3 RS and 911 GT2 RS are the most track-focused and best-suited to the task of chasing lap records, but this most recent attempt is the most spectacular yet. On the 14th of June, Porsche finally set a new record for a road-legal vehicle with a time of 6:43.300 minutes in a GT2 RS fitted with a Manthey Performance Kit. Manthey has developed a number of performance packages for Porsche vehicles over the years, and this circuit-focused package is sold via Porsche Centers, making it an OEM-approved way of going even faster.
CarsMotorAuthority

2021 Techart GT Street R is a tuned Porsche 911 Turbo that packs 800 hp

German tuner Techart has unveiled a new generation of its GT Street R based on the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo—20 years after the arrival of the 996-based original. Porsche's 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S offer plenty of performance straight out of the box. Much more than the average buyer will ever need, in fact. Nevertheless, there are always those buyers that want more, and that's where companies like Techart step in.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

These Are The Best Sounding Cars On The Planet

When it comes to power and speed, nothing enhances the sensation of a fast car like the sound it makes, whether bouncing off the redline or crackling with shifts. The most significant influences on a car's sound are the number of cylinders, the firing order of those cylinders, and the exhaust system.