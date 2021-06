Despite the near-constant complaints from pro and casual players alike, it looks like the frustrations surrounding Warzone’s Cargo Trucks are about to get a whole lot worse. Cargo Trucks have been a huge point of contention in Warzone, particularly after the C4 nerfs made it rather difficult to counter them. Not only do these trucks have a sizeable health pool, they instantly down any players that happen to get in the way. While the developers nerfed the spawn rate of these overpowered vehicles in the game’s solo mode, they still run rampant in quads and trios.