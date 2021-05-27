Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Take Action-Packed River Adventure in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Trailer
Disney has released a new trailer for Jungle Cruise, a swashbuckling action-adventure film based on the company's theme park ride of the same name. Emily Blunt stars as Dr. Lily Houghton, an intrepid British researcher who is joined by a scientist (Édgar Ramirez) and her brother (Jack Whitehall) in searching for a mythical magic tree within the jungle. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson plays Frank, their stubborn boat skipper, guiding the group through all sorts of deadly river obstacles in a rundown barge. (Think the Millennium Falcon, but on water!)