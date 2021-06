With E3 2021 once again looking different this year, many publishers are opting to forgo the traditional press conference and instead move to digital platforms, to make their announcements available to the widest audience possible. For Ubisoft, that will come in the form of their latest Ubisoft Forward digital event, scheduled for 5.00am AEST on 13 June 2021 (Aka. blimmin’ early on a Sunday morning for us Aussies).