Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Netflix’s High On The Hog Highlights Benin’s Impact On America And The Diaspora

By DeAnna Taylor
Posted by 
TravelNoire
TravelNoire
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When many Black Americans begin the conversation of the ancestors being taken from Africa, and over to the Americas, Ghana is often at the forefront. But, Benin is not to be forgotten. Netflix’s new docuseries, ‘High On The Hog,‘ starts off in the country, to highlight its impact on Black food traditions— past and present— while also connecting viewers to a very important piece of many Americans’ history.

travelnoire.com
TravelNoire

TravelNoire

3K+
Followers
832
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

 https://travelnoire.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benin#Black People#Netflix Inc#Black Americans#Africans#La Porte Du Non Retour#Travel Noire#Enslaved Benin People#Country#Cassava#Unknown Destinations#Today#Markets#Yams#Traditional Meals#Homage#Okra#Conversation#Memorials#Chains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Americas
Country
Ghana
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
News Break
Netflix
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Jeff Bezos to send himself to space on board Blue Origin rocket

Jeff Bezos will launch himself to space on board one of his Blue Origin rockets, he has said.The Amazon founder will make the journey next month, alongside his brother, he said in an Instagram post.“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” he wrote. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos)The trip...
CelebritiesPosted by
960 The Ref

Meghan and Harry welcome second child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan may have stepped away from their royal duties — but family appeared to be top of mind in naming their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born Friday in California. The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Condoleezza Rice: 'Maybe there was a little bit too much of trusting of the Chinese' at beginning of pandemic

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on Sunday said the U.S. may have been too trusting of the Chinese government in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Were [U.S. officials] too accommodating of China in the sense that early on we were told the Chinese are on top of it? I can't imagine during the Cold War U.S. government ever saying, ‘Well, the Russians have told us they're on the case. Everything's fine.’ Were we too trusting of the Chinese?” host John Dickerson asked Rice on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Putin signs law ending Russia’s Open Skies treaty with the US

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law to officially end the country’s Open Skies Treaty with the U.S. less than two weeks before his meeting with President Biden in Geneva. Last month, the Biden administration told Russia that it had no plans to rejoin the arms control pact...