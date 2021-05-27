Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

See Molly Tuttle, Madison Cunningham Perform Elegant Cover of Sheryl Crow's 'Strong Enough'

By Joseph Hudak
GreenwichTime
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMolly Tuttle’s covers EP …but i’d rather be with you, too was a quiet surprise upon its release earlier this month, with the bluegrass singer, songwriter and guitarist interpreting songs like “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” with guests like Nathaniel Rateliff. On Thursday, Tuttle released a live performance video of her rendition of Sheryl Crow’s “Strong Enough” with Americana songwriter Madison Cunningham.

www.greenwichtime.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Tuttle
Person
Sheryl Crow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Play Music#The Crow#Bluegrass Music#Video Music#Music Video#Americana#Iron Wine#Songwriter#Singer#Guitars#Santa Monica#Dream Pop Duo Phantogram#Draggin#Cruise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicJamBase

Today’s New Albums: St. Vincent, The Black Keys, Molly Tuttle & More

St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home. The Scoop: Daddy’s Home, out today on Loma Vista Recordings, is the first St. Vincent (Annie Clark) album in four years. The follow-up to 2017’s MASSEDUCTION again finds Clark collaborating with co-producer Jack Antonoff. Others who contributed to Daddy’s Home along with Clark (vocals, guitar, lap steel, sitar, modular synth) and Antonoff (drums, percussion, bass, synths, Mellotron, Wurlitzer, guitar, background vocals) include frequent Clark collaborator keyboardist Thomas Bartlett, pedal steel guitarist Greg Leisz, drummer Cian Riordan, percussionist Sam KS, bassist Patrick Kelly, multi-instrumentalist Evan Smith, violinist Daniel Hart, horn player Michael Leonhard and backing vocalists Lynne Fiddmont and Kenya Hathaway. The 11-track LP was recorded primarily at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, with additional tracking done at Brooklyn’s Rough Customer Studios and in Los Angeles at Conway Recording Studios and Compound Fracture Studio. Press materials regarding Daddy’s Home detailed the circumstances that influenced St. Vincent’s sixth album, stating:
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Molly Tuttle releases new cover EP, …but i’d rather be with you, too

Singer-songwriter and acoustic guitar extraordinaire Molly Tuttle has today released new digital-only three-song covers EP, …but i’d rather be with you, too, and shared the official video for her cover of Phantogram's You Don't Get Me High Anymore, featuring Iron & Wine. Produced by Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Andrew Bird),...
Musicamericana-uk.com

Video: Molly Tuttle feat. Iron & Wine “You Don’t Get Me High Anymore”

Molly Tuttle’s fabulous guitar-playing and melodic vocal are both flawless and, seemingly, so effortless in this performance of ‘You Don’t Get Me High Anymore’. This Phantogram song is another perfectly-chosen cover from Tuttle, who is an expert at choosing the right source material to adapt to her style and voice. Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Andrew Bird) applies great skill to the production, weaving together Tuttle’s strong strum, fast finger-picking and voice with the backing from Iron & Wine. After the speedy, almost-spoken verse, the chorus feels dreamily ethereal when Tuttle sings: “Walk with me to the end // Stare with me into the abyss // Do you feel like letting go? // I wonder how far down it is.”
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

‘American Idol’ Drama as Arthur Gunn Misses Finale and Duet with Sheryl Crow

Several past American Idol contestants from this season returned for Sunday’s (May 23) finale, but there was one singer conspicuous by their absence: Arthur Gunn. Gunn, a previous Idol runner-up who won a comeback competition to earn a spot on this year’s season, was scheduled to perform two duets with celebrity guest Sheryl Crow. However, when it came time to take to the stage, Gunn was nowhere to be seen, as former contestant Graham DeFranco took his place alongside the “All I Wanna Do” hitmaker.
MusicBillboard

10 Best Music Moments From the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors

The Kennedy Center Honors are among the most prestigious awards in arts and entertainment, but the annual TV show long ago became formulaic and staid. The show desperately needed a makeover. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the producers to make some changes. Because of COVID regulations and best practices,...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Molly Tuttle surprise releases covers EP featuring songs by Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty, Phantogram and Sheryl Crow

Award-winning singer-songwriter-guitarist Molly Tuttle has announced today’s release of her all new digital only three-song covers EP. …but i’d rather be with you, too is available now via Compass Records at all DSPs and streaming services. A companion official music video for Tuttle's cover of Phantogram's "You Don't Get Me High Anymore," featuring Iron & Wine is available now via her YouTube page.
Women's HealthPosted by
WKYC

Grammy Award-winner Sheryl Crow details importance of getting your mammogram

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is from a previous story. It’s National Women’s Health Week, and the COVID-19 pandemic has led many people to put off having life-saving preventative care, checkups and screenings, including mammograms. But early detection and prevention are just as vital as ever, especially when it comes to your cancer screenings. And those can save your life.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

30 Of The Best Singer-Songwriter Albums

The history of singer-songwriters is as rich as music itself. A man or woman singing, accompanied by nothing but a guitar, is inherent to our humanity. It’s a tradition built into the fabric of society. While loud rock bands and thrilling jazz quartets are intoxicating, there are few things as powerful as a singer-songwriter. The combination of lyrics, instrumentation, and melody is a simple formula, but few can solve it like the artists on this list. Granted, this isn’t meant to be a definitive list of the best singer-songwriter albums of all time, this is merely a representation of some of the best examples of artists honoring the tradition of songwriting.
Detroit, MIMacomb Daily

Sheryl Crow added to Motor City Car Crawl event in August

There may not be a North American International Auto Show this year, but there will be a Motor City Car Crawl. The event, presented by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA) and Downtown Detroit Partnership, runs Aug. 5-8 in and around the city's Campus Martius Park, celebrating and showing off cars and auto culture. Sheryl Crow will perform at a Charity Gala on Aug. 7, which will raise funds for nine children's charities, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and DADA's own Charitable Foundation Fund.
Musicarcamax.com

Conscious Rapper Not Seeing Enough Popularity

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel that I am compromising my art for the consumer. I'm a hip-hop artist, and I make what I would describe as conscious rap. I know that conscious rap is hit-or-miss in 2021, but I'm losing my patience a little. I keep watching rappers with no lyrical depth make hits and get famous for their music when it all sounds lazy to me. My music has heart and soul, and I get little to no support for it. I've dabbled in making music that aligns more with the mumble rap that I hear on the radio today, but it makes me feel sad and unfulfilled. My art is my passion, and I don't want to change it, but I don't want to keep getting ignored. What should I do? -- Conscious Rapper.
Musicsocietyofrock.com

You Gotta See Kingfish Ingram’s Cover Of ‘Hey Joe’

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is only 22 years old but has already established himself as a frontrunner in blues revival. He has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the genre like Buddy Guy, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Eric Gales, Rick Derringer, and Guitar Shorty. This young master from Clarksdale, Mississippi is a force of nature on stage. Just check out his performance of Jimi Hendrix’ “Hey Joe”. It may not be a pro-shot footage but it perfectly captured Ingram’s virtuosity.