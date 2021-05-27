Cancel
National database of BIPOC doc editors to launch in June

By Kim Izzo
realscreen.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alliance of Documentary Editors is set to launch a new initiative aimed at making documentary edit rooms more inclusive industry-wide via a public, national database of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) documentary editors. Launching officially on June 3 as part of the Full Frame Film Festival, the...

realscreen.com
