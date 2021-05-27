National database of BIPOC doc editors to launch in June

The June Issue marks the one-year anniversary of my first issue as editor in chief, and what a year it has been. When I accepted this role, I had no idea about what was in store for my first year or the challenges I and the world at large would face. When reflecting on 2020, I remember the onset of the pandemic a week after I accepted the position that caused The Voice to shut down its office on Main Street in NuLu and transition to working 100% remotely. Then masks and social distancing became the “new normal” and we slowly watched our local small businesses suffer and some close as we all struggled to stay afloat. The Black Lives Matter movement swept across the nation and we witnessed the first U.S. President to be impeached twice, the election of the oldest President and the first woman elected Vice President in U.S. history. We learned to communicate differently with one another to stay connected, via Zoom, social media and scheduled phone chats more than ever before. And here we are, a year later, and I can feel that, for most, our world is starting to heal and I can start to see the light at the end of the tunnel.