Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

New COBRA KAI Season 4 Teaser Trailer Reveals the Return of Terry Silver!

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerry Silver is officially confirmed for Cobra Kai Season 4! Netflix has just shared a teaser trailer that gives us our first look at the return of the villain, who made his debut in The Karate Kid Part III. The character is once again being played by Thomas Ian Griffith. The teaser also includes a voiceover from the character, featuring lines of his dialogue from The Karate Kid Part III. The teaser then concludes with, “Now The Real Pain Begins.”

geektyrant.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Hurwitz
Person
Johnny Lawrence
Person
Hayden Schlossberg
Person
Thomas Ian Griffith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Inc#Karate#New Cobra Kai Season#Cobra Kai Season 4#Trailer#Co Founder Terry Silver#Man#Reveal#War
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cobra Kai
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriestheurbantwist.com

In A Season 4 Teaser, ‘Cobra Kai’ Confirms The Onslaught Of Real Pain (The Return Of Terry Silver)

Cobra Kai continues to do the seemingly impossible, all while bringing The Karate Kid franchise back to life in a way that it so well deserved. It’s an infuriatingly amazing resurrection, and Season 4 has already concluded filming, despite the fact that Season 3 was hot-dropped a few days early in late 2020. New cast members will be joining the show, and a few performers will be promoted to regular status, and Netflix is teasing us with the following video, which verifies what some had guessed regarding John Kreese’s strange phone call: he was calling up his old Vietnam War buddy, who was previously seen (in a flashback) telling Kreese, “I owe you, man. You saved my ass. Anything you need, I’m there for you. Your whole life. You hear me? Your whole life.”
Video GamesCollider

'Sonic Colors: Ultimate' Release Date Revealed in Gorgeous New Teaser Trailer for the Remaster

Thanks to SEGA's Sonic Central event today, we have a colorful bit of news about an upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog game that might have some fans very happy. It seems that the team behind everyone's favorite electric-blue hedgehog is reaching back into the not-so-distant past for a remaster of Sonic Colors. This 2010 game saw Sonic racing through a perilous amusement part created by Dr. Eggman in order to save alien creatures known as Wisps. Now, in Sonic Colors: Ultimate, you'll get to relive that adventure in a bold new way. And as other news from today's Sonic Central revealed, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Sonic and the Wisps: A new animated series tie-in called Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps arrives this summer. Sonic Colors: Ultimate arrives soon afterwards on September 7th, 2021.
TV Seriesthis song is sick

Lil Dicky Shares Insane New Teaser Trailer for Season 2 of ‘Dave’

It’s looking like season two of Lil Dicky‘s hit tv series, Dave, will be one for the books. Lil Dicky shared the first ever season two trailer for the show, and it features a whole bunch of non-sensical calamity, drenched with high-production special effects. We’re only a few weeks away...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why One Cobra Kai Star Was 'Nervous' When Returning To Set For Season 4

It’s sometimes hard to get back in the swing of things after a long break. Even when it comes to something as innate as riding a bike, there’s always a moment of uncertainty before your feet remember and muscle memory kicks in. The same was true for Cobra Kai's Gianni DeCenzo, who stars as Demetri on Netflix's popular Karate Kid spinoff series. And no, it wasn't the fight scenes that had DeCenzo feeling nervous.
TV Series/Film

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Teaser Brings Back a Familiar Ponytail from ‘The Karate Kid’ Franchise

Cobra Kai is coming back for a fourth season sometime later this year, and Netflix isn’t wasting time getting fans excited about the show’s return. The first Cobra Kai season 4 trailer has arrived online, and right out of the gate, the Karate Kid sequel series reveals that yet another face (and ponytail) from the original franchise will be returning, and it’s time for the real pain to begin.
TV SeriesVariety

‘Cobra Kai’ Cast Discusses Their Favorite Season 3 Moments

Ralph Macchio, who returned to play Daniel LaRusso from “The Karate Kid” franchise in “Cobra Kai,” said there was a lot of “excitement yet reservation” when first returning to the world of the film. The third season, which is now streaming on Netflix, continued to thresh out “The Karate Kid” mythology and featured a new sensei at the fore of the Cobra Kai dojo.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Logo Unveiled by Netflix

Cobra Kai Season 4 is coming, and proof of that was revealed on Wednesday. On Twitter, Netflix unveiled the official logo for the fourth season of the Karate Kid series. Martin Kove, who plays John Kreese, also shared the logo on his Twitter account while writing "No mercy." This has...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai Season 4: Thomas Ian Griffith Warns Viewers to Look Out

Well, it's not like Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg needed to do a whole lot to make viewers excited for the fourth season of Cobra Kai. But once Kreese (Martin Kove) made that call, we knew life was about to get a whole lot uglier for Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) Eagle Fang dojos. That's right, Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver (The Karate Kid III) is making his return- and he's promising to bring some "real pain" with him. Yesterday, viewers were treated to a teaser and key art signaling Silver's return- but now, they get to hear from Griffith himself.
TV SeriesPolygon

Cobra Kai season 4 teases an uber-Kreese to torment Daniel-san

If Cobra Kai’s creators are to be believed, they’ve been working since day one on this: the return of Terry Silver. Who? If you, like many, checked out of the Karate Kid franchise after 1986’s Part II, Silver is introduced in 1989’s Part III as the big bad Green Beret buddy of John Kreese (Martin Kove), who contrives and bankrolls a strange plan to defeat and discredit Daniel-san. (Spoiler alert: It fails.)
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Cobra Kai brings on Karate Kid III's Terry Silver

Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso's antagonist from the 1989 movie sequel. “They’ve always had that in the crosshairs: when to bring Terry Silver back and in what capacity," says Ralph Macchio. "And how he plays in regard to the Kreese character, the Johnny Lawrence character, the LaRusso character. It’s another wrench in our karate soap opera.”
TV SeriesPopculture

'Gossip Girl' Reboot Trailer, Teaser Date Revealed in New Kristen Bell Promo

Gossip Girl fans will be excited to learn that the reboot of the hit teen drama has a new teaser trailer narrated by Kristen Bell. Additionally, the new promo revealed the date that the series will debut on HBO Max: Thursday, July 8. Bell was the narrator on the original Gossip Girl, playing the voice of the omnipotent blogger, and is returning for the new series, which features a cast of new faces.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Cobra Kai Season 4 Promo Teases Another Karate Kid Villain

Considering the huge numbers generated by new movies and television series across several streaming services, the holiday season is a great time to debut high profile original content. After all, HBO Max’s Wonder Woman 1984 ended up with the largest streaming debut of any 2020 film and was just ahead...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai: Paul Walter Hauser on Stingray's Status, Missing Season 3

As fun and exciting things were for season three of the Netflix series Cobra Kai, there were some notable omissions like Aisha, played by Nichole Brown, and Stingray, played by Paul Walter Hauser. When the characters were last physically seen in season two, they were still firmly in Cobra Kai as John Kreese (Martin Kove) officially took over following the climactic school-wide brawl. Both were written off to explain their disappearance. Hauser spoke to Insider while promoting his latest film Cruella and discusses whether he thinks Stingray will make his return and how a scheduling conflict impacted his availability for season three.