New COBRA KAI Season 4 Teaser Trailer Reveals the Return of Terry Silver!
Terry Silver is officially confirmed for Cobra Kai Season 4! Netflix has just shared a teaser trailer that gives us our first look at the return of the villain, who made his debut in The Karate Kid Part III. The character is once again being played by Thomas Ian Griffith. The teaser also includes a voiceover from the character, featuring lines of his dialogue from The Karate Kid Part III. The teaser then concludes with, "Now The Real Pain Begins."