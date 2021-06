The Fortnite rubber ducks need to be placed in Retail Row, Pleasant Park, and Believer Beach, as part of a team put together by Bunker Jonesy to prevent alien abductions and provide protection from the extraterrestrials. We reckon he may have got the wrong end of the stick for this final legendary entry in the Fortnite Week 1 quests, as his suggestion that they'll help against ab-ducks-ions is pretty wild! Still, even if it doesn't make much sense there's still a generous XP reward to be had for delivering these fake waterfowl to the named places of interest in Fortnite, so if you're ready to assemble your bird squad then these are all of the Fortnite rubber ducks locations.