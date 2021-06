Space Foundation, a nonprofit advocate organization founded in 1983 for the global space ecosystem, is proud to announce the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) Mars Ingenuity Flight Team as the recipient of the 2021 John L. "Jack" Swigert Jr. Award for Space Exploration. The NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has proven itself a milestone in aviation and aeronautics history by performing the first flight of a powered and controlled aircraft on another planet, allowing observation of Mars from an aerial perspective, and enabling the collection of data about conducting flight in a challenging atmosphere.