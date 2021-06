Much of our lives moved online after the COVID pandemic hit. You now might be used to getting nearly everything you need using online shopping, from clothes to groceries to other household essentials. Whether in stores or not, we tend to trust the companies we've shopped with before—like Walmart, whose e-commerce market has grown by 79 percent over the last year, according to its 2021 fiscal year report. Unfortunately, that trust could be used against you. Experts are now warning about a new scam using Walmart's name. Read on to find out which message from Walmart you should ignore.