State Police Confirm Lafayette Didn’t Have FOID Card
State Police Confirm Lafayette Didn’t Have FOID Card. (Springfield, IL) — Illinois State Police say a man involved in a deadly shootout with police didn’t have a FOID card. ISP confirmed yesterday that Darion Lafayette had never had one of the firearm owner’s IDs. Police say Lafayette had three felony convictions that would have made it illegal for him to own a gun. Officer Chris Oberheim died after a shootout with Lafayette, and Officer Jeremy Creel was wounded. Lafayette died at the scene.www.myradiolink.com