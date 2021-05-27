Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Altamont, IL

SBLOffers Physicals to Area Athletes

myradiolink.com
 11 days ago

Sarah Bush Lincoln is providing school and sports physicals to area athletes. The cost is $20 per physical with all fees being donated to the participating school’s athletic booster clubs. Immunizations will not be given at the clinics. Cash or check only will be accepted. Insurance will not be billed,...

www.myradiolink.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
City
Charleston, IL
City
Richmond, IL
City
Arcola, IL
City
Martinsville, IL
City
Altamont, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Neoga, IL
City
Springfield, IL
City
Shelbyville, IL
Altamont, IL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Practice#Medical Students#School Lunch#Sbloffers#Sbl Arcola Clinic#Sbl Casey Clinic#Sbl Effingham Clinic#Sbl Family Medical Center#Sbl Martinsville Clinic#Sbl Neoga Clinic#Neoga Appointments#Sbl Newton Clinic#Sbl Shelbyville Clinic#Sbl Sullivan Clinic#Sbl Toledo Clinic#Sbl Tuscola Clinic#Hawthorne Lane#Area Athletes#Closed Noon#Walk Ins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Altamont, ILEffingham Radio

Lemonade Stand For EARS Open In Altamont This Week

Altamont third grader Jonah Jansen will open his lemonade stand for EARS (Effingham Animal Rescue Sanctuary) again this week. If you’d like to support the cause and get a tasty glass of lemonade, Jonah’s stand will be open on Main Street in Altamont from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:00-6:00 on Saturday and Sunday. If you’d like to follow Jonah’s quest to help connect people with four-legged family members, visit his Facebook page, No Better Option than Adoption.
Effingham Daily News

Descendants seek answers about Effingham hanging

Three out-of-state visitors to the Effingham County Museum sought answers to questions their family have long had about the public hanging that took place on the courthouse square on June 18, 1875. Two, a husband and his wife, were residents of Midland, Texas; the other, a brother of the first...
Effingham County, ILEffingham Daily News

Roses and Thorns

Although the CDC announced on Thursday that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can go without masks indoors and outdoors, it’s a roseworthy move by HSHS facilities to maintain the requirement. Health care facilities and other high-risk settings are excluded from the CDC guidance. In a press release FRiday, HSHS said that in alignment with the CDC, HSHS Illinois, HSHS Medical Group and Prairie Cardiovascular will continue to require masking and social distancing at all hospitals and clinics to protect the safety and well-being of patients, visitors and the communities they serve. HSHS colleagues who work in our hospitals and clinics will also continue masking. “This is a significant step in this pandemic, and we thank our colleagues who have willingly received the vaccine. We also want to thank everyone who is helping safely distribute the vaccine and encouraging others to get it,” said Dr. Marc Shelton, HSHS senior vice president and chief clinical officer.
Shumway, ILtheshoppersweekly.com

Upcoming Events for Enduring Freedom Ministries

Following are some upcoming events for Enduring Freedom Ministries located in Shumway, IL in Effingham County. May 19 – Noon to 2:00 p.m. Grocery Distribution Day and Reaching Rural Veterans event. All veterans and their families are invited. There will be lots of booths set up handing out free fun items, there will be drawings, and even gift certificates. There will be representatives from all over to help the Veterans in a new and unique way.
Altamont, ILPosted by
Effingham Daily News

Altamont approves Whistle Stop structure

Members of the Altamont City Council have approved the construction of an accessory structure behind the Whistle Stop Saloon. A vote was delayed during the April 26 council meeting by Commissioner Tayler Polk, who thought due to the importance of the decision the council should wait until all council members were present. Dan Milleville and Todd Slingerland were absent from the April 26 meeting. All council members attended Monday's meeting.
Illinois StatePosted by
Only In Illinois

Spend The Night In An Authentic 1880s Shoe Factory In The Middle Of Illinois’ Effingham County

Want to get away? Why stay at a hotel when there are so many fascinating places to spend the night? But of all the one-of-a-kind places to stay, the thought of spending the night in a former wooden shoe factory from the 1800s probably never crossed your mind. Plan your getaway at the Wooden Shoe […] The post Spend The Night In An Authentic 1880s Shoe Factory In The Middle Of Illinois’ Effingham County appeared first on Only In Your State.
Effingham County, ILEffingham Daily News

New COVID cases, clinics announced

The Effingham County Health Department announced 10 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday through Monday. The health department will have a first- and second-dose Moderna clinic on Thursday, May 13, from 3 to 6 p.m. There will also be a J&J vaccine clinic on Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. The department advises those ages 18 and over to make an appointment to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org.
Altamont, ILEffingham Radio

Altamont Senior Kaden Eirhart Signs To Play Basketball At Hannibal-LaGrange University

Altamont High School Senior Kaden Eirhart made official on Monday morning and signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Hannibal-LaGrange University. When asked why he choose Hannibal-LaGrange Kaden said. “I loved the environment, the atmosphere, it’s a small Christian college and that’s something I was looking for. Loved all the guys and Coach (Jason) Durst. I felt like it was just a place for me to fit in.”
Effingham County, ILEffingham Daily News

Sessions MAPPING Effingham County's future announced

Effingham County has enlisted the help of MAPPING the Future of Your Community program through the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University to take a proactive approach to planning for community and economic development. Originally planned for early 2020, the MAPPING program is a participant-driven strategic visioning...