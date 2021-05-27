Sidney Poitier: How Much Is The Hollywood Legend Really Worth?
Sidney Poitier is arguably one of the best actors alive today and was one of the first Black actors to truly break the color barrier and forge a place for himself and other actors of color in the entertainment industry. Because of his talent and historical significance, Poitier is renowned for his roles in films like "The Defiant Ones," "Lilies of the Field," "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner," and "In the Heat of the Night," according to IMDb.