Dave Chappelle’s New Documentary To Close Out 2021 Tribeca Film Festival

By Monique Balcarran
97.9 The Beat
97.9 The Beat
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Remember that socially distanced standup comedy show Dave Chappelle held last year in the middle of nowhere? It turns out the legendary comedian was filming a documentary, and it’s debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival. According to Deadline, the untitled film examines “the challenges facing a rural village in Ohio...

97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Dallas, TX
97.9 The Beat is the Hottest Hip Hop Station in the D-F-W area! Home Of The Morning Hustle Featuring HeadKrack, Angie Ange, On-Air Jordan, Lore'l & Billy Sorrells

