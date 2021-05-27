Dave Chappelle’s New Documentary To Close Out 2021 Tribeca Film Festival

The trailblazing comedian's death this morning at age 79 led to many responses in the comedy world. “I want to shout out every comedian on Earth, one of the best that ever did it, paved the way today, his legacy will live forever,” Chappelle, who worked with the trailblazing comedian on Chappelle's Show, told TMZ. “He did everything from Richard Pryor Show to Chappelle’s Show, he’s one of the first Black people ever in the writer’s guild. Paul Mooney will be sorely missed, and wildly remembered. I’ll see to that.” Che recalled how Mooney "would say the WILDEST sh*t, and they would eat it up." Bell tweeted: "I was lucky enough to open for Paul Mooney several times. It was a master class. It was like a Malcolm X speech that had been punched up by Redd Foxx. & then in the middle of everything he’d go off on a tangent about Jane Fonda. He was 1 of the greats. Rest in Peace, Mr. Mooney."