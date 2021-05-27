Guest column: Coordination is key to addressing crime in New Orleans
Mere months before the first case of COVID-19 was discovered in New Orleans, the city’s murder rate had reached its lowest total in 50 years. The pandemic, locally and nationally, turned violent crime numbers upside down. Regardless, Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s charge to us in law enforcement and criminal justice coordination remains: to work collaboratively and intentionally to make New Orleans a safer, healthier place to live.www.theadvocate.com