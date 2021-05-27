Cool start to a warm day!

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake; Tooele The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Salt Lake County in northern Utah South central Davis County in northern Utah East central Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 145 PM MDT * At 122 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bingham Canyon Mine, or 7 miles southwest of West Valley City, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public reported hail up to quarter sized. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include West Valley City, West Jordan, Magna, Bingham Canyon Mine, Oquirrh, Copperton and Lake Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 98 and 109. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH