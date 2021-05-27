The One Where Lady Gaga Sings 'Smelly Cat' on 'Friends: The Reunion'

Friends aired from 1994 through to 2004. Over a wonderful ten year period, the show took viewers on a beautiful journey between six friends maturing through their twenties and into their thirties. Ross Gellar, Monica Gellar, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Phoebe Buffay, and Joe Tribbiani quickly became household names, as the show mixed real world scenarios of young adult love, life and friendship with carefully planned humour in-front of a live studio audience. Viewers around the world were instantly enraptured by television’s first truly ensemble cast (in a sitcom), where no single character outshone any of the others. The resultant effect ensured the show would be adored by billions of people around the world, becoming part of popular culture and a near timeless zeitgeist of what it means to have ‘friends who are family’.