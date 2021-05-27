Cancel
Senate Approves Bill Allowing Medical Release Of Terminally Ill Prisoners

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Approves Bill Allowing Medical Release Of Terminally Ill Prisoners. (Springfield, IL) — The Illinois Senate is advancing a bill that would allow the medical release of terminally ill prisoners. The bill would establish reasonable timeframes and deadlines for the Prisoner Review Board to analyze cases of incapacity. Republicans say they supported the intent of the bill but voted against the proposal. The proposal has already passed the House and is headed to the governor’s desk.

Illinois StatePosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Inside the debate over vaccine patent waivers • Illinois spending $225M to expand U of I's COVID test to schools • Health care laws advance in Springfield

WHAT THE DEBATE OVER VACCINE PATENT WAIVERS MEANS FOR DRUGMAKERS: To help increase access to vaccines in poor countries, the Biden administration recently said the U.S. would participate in World Trade Organization negotiations over waiving intellectual property rights of pharmaceutical companies. The U.S. previously was among wealthy nations opposed to easing patent protections.
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Davidsmeyer: llinois Gun Owners Treated Like Second Class Citizens

SPRINGFIELD - Assistant Republican Leader C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) described how gun owners are treated as second class citizens in Illinois because of a massive backlog for first time applications and renewals of Firearm Owners Identification cards (FOID) during the House Republicans weekly conclusion press conference today at the Illinois State House. “My mother-in-law lives in Ohio and can purchase ammunition in Illinois without a FOID card. However, people in my district Continue Reading
Illinois Statehoiabc.com

New service aims to answer questions about the Illinois Court System

ILLINOIS (HOI) - Illinois Court Help launched Monday in an effort to connect people with the resources they need when navigating the state's court process. The free service allows people to call of text (833) 411-1121, where they will be connected with a trained court guide who can answer general or specific questions about Illinois' legal system.
Springfield, ILThe Southern

Watch now: Pritzker signs rental assistance bill, says eviction moratorium to end by August

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday the state will plan to “phase out” its moratorium on pandemic-related evictions by August and launched a new program to provide assistance to renters and homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The announcement regarding the planned end of the eviction moratorium came as Pritzker signed House Bill 2877, a bill that expands the Illinois Rental Payment Program to a total of $1.5 billion, and requires the sealing of eviction records filed due to financial hardship through August of 2022.
Illinois StateQuad-Cities Times

Watch now: If Roe v. Wade is challenged, what will be the impact on Illinois?

SPRINGFIELD — The Supreme Court announced Monday that it would hear a case from Mississippi challenging Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to an abortion. Regardless of that outcome, abortion access will likely continue uninterrupted in Illinois due to a series of laws enacted in recent years in anticipation of a federal rollback.
Illinois StateRockford Register-Star

Illinois loosens mask restrictions, now in line with CDC recommendations

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker issued a new executive order Monday that allows fully vaccinated residents to go without masks inside and outdoors. The updated rules for mask-wearing are nearly identical to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance, which was released Thursday. The CDC permits fully...
Illinois Statewmay.com

Illinois To End Eviction Moratorium, Launches New Pandemic Rent Relief Program

Illinois’s long moratorium that has prevented landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent during the pandemic will be coming to an end in August. Governor JB Pritzker says the moratorium will be “phased out” over the next several months, with more details to follow. He made the announcement as he unveiled a new $1.5 billion rent relief program to help people catch up on the rent they owe. The program offers one-time grants of up to $25,000, payable directly to landlords. Applicants must show that their financial hardship is directly related to the pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements.
Illinois State1470 WMBD

State COVID roundup 5/17: new cases under 1k

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the state of Illinois officially in the Bridge Phase of Restore Illinois and marching towards a full reopening by mid-June, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced a couple of statistics on the proper trajectory for a full reopening. For one, the 24-hour new...
Illinois StatePosted by
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Gov. Pritzker officially lifts Illinois mask mandate for vaccinated residents

Gov. J.B. Pritzker officially lifted his mask mandate for vaccinated Illinois residents on Monday, aligning with guidance issued last week by the CDC. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their guidance Thursday, saying that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing except where required by federal or state regulations.
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Illinois eviction moratorium ending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced at a press conference on Monday that the state would be ending the moratorium on evictions in August 2021. However, the State of Illinois is offering another $1.5 billion in funding assistance for Illinois renters and landlords. Applications for this round...
Sangamon County, ILnewschannel20.com

Sangamon County reports 69 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Health officials confirmed 69 new COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County. The Sangamon County Department of Public Health says this is a three-day total:. Saturday, May 15: 36 new cases. Sunday, May 16: 25 new cases. Monday, May 17: 8 new cases. Since the pandemic started, Sangamon...