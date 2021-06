SALINA — Curtis Edward Linder, 67, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2021, in Salina, Kan. He was born Feb. 2, 1954 to the late Virgil Linder and Dolores (Byrn) Linder. For many years he worked at Hill Brothers Trucking and later served as a driver for OCCK. Curtis will be remembered by friends and loved ones for his enjoyment of family, hunting, music, skillful woodworking and cars.