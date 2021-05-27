JGOD highlights unfair Warzone aim assist advantage against stun grenades
Call of Duty content creator JGOD has revealed how broken controller aim assist is during Warzone’s stun grenade effect. While both PC and console have unique advantages in Warzone, there’s no denying how potent controller aim assist is in the popular FPS game. Whether it’s quickly snapping onto targets in the gulag or effortlessly slide canceling around Verdansk, controllers certainly have a lot going for them.www.dexerto.com