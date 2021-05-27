JGOD highlights unfair Warzone aim assist advantage against stun grenades

Steam Database has listed a next-gen version of Doom Eternal which could suggest that an upgrade is coming for the game on PC or consoles. Bethesda Softworks is teasing something for DOOM Eternal on PC. This is related to the Nvidia Computex event. The teaser suggests that the developers might be working on a potential DLSS or RTX version of the game on PC. Since Nvidia is holding the Computex event soon, we might be able to get an idea of what they are teasing for DOOM Eternal.