Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

JGOD highlights unfair Warzone aim assist advantage against stun grenades

dexerto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty content creator JGOD has revealed how broken controller aim assist is during Warzone’s stun grenade effect. While both PC and console have unique advantages in Warzone, there’s no denying how potent controller aim assist is in the popular FPS game. Whether it’s quickly snapping onto targets in the gulag or effortlessly slide canceling around Verdansk, controllers certainly have a lot going for them.

www.dexerto.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warzone#Fps#Jgod#Verdansk#Activision#Stun Grenades#Potent Controller Aim#Unfair Aim#Controller Players#Unique Advantages#Controllers#Pc Players#Console Players#Targets#Assist#Highlights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video Gamesdexerto.com

JGOD discovers Warzone trick that lets you throw C4 twice as far

While the Warzone Season 6 update nerfed the C4’s overall potency across Verdansk, JGOD has found a nifty trick that enables you to throw it even further. Warzone’s C4 may not be as deadly as it once was, but it’s still incredibly useful when used correctly. After all, being able to counter the game’s various vehicles and pesky campers that inhabit Verdansk is a bonus for any squad. Many players ditched C4 after the Season 6 update nerfed its quick detonation, added a beeping audio cue, and shortened its overall launch distance.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Rust PS4 & Xbox One: How To Enable Aim Assist

Rust: Console Edition is pretty much everything you know and love (and probably dread) about Rust in a smaller package for PlayStation and Xbox fans. Rust on PC is all about the fine margins of aiming and hitting your shots, while Rust: Console Edition will probably leave you reaching for the aim assist.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

JGOD shows why Warzone players should change to ‘new’ suppressor

YouTuber JGOD has explained why Warzone players should be using the ‘new’ basic suppressor in CoD’s battle royale, after it was completely reworked by developers Raven. Popular Warzone content creator JGOD is well known for shedding light on underrated Warzone attachments, and has now explained why players should be seriously considering the game’s basic suppressor on BOCW weapons. The basic suppressor was overhauled during the Season 3 Reloaded update, which dropped in-game on May 20.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Announced for PS4

SEGA has announced that Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, an updated version of the previous Virtua Fighter 5, will be releasing on June 1st. It will be free for Playstation Plus members, and Playstation Now members will be able to get it later in the month. This announcement comes as SEGA is celebrating their 60th anniversary as a company.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Warzone players are very concerned over silent aim hacks

Players using hacks to gain an unfair advantage and ruin the games of non-cheating players has been a major topic in Call of Duty: Warzone, and a recent video show off insanely powerful silent aim hacks players are afraid of becoming widespread among hackers. Call of Duty: Warzone has seen...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

PS5's Destruction AllStars Adding Bots to Online Multiplayer

Destruction AllStars is adding bots to online multiplayer to help ensure that matches are filled to capacity. The game – which launched as a PlayStation 5 exclusive earlier in the year – has been fairly well supported since release by developer Lucid Games, but the UK studio notes that “we do have peak times and low times of player activity for online matchmaking”.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Five Need for Speed Games Pulled from PS Store Permanently

Five Need for Speed games spanning the PlayStation 3 generation have been taken off the PS Store permanently, with little to no warning from publisher EA. As confirmed in a Reddit post yesterday, the five titles were removed from the storefront that very same day. The games were Need for Speed: Carbon, Need for Speed: Undercover, Need for Speed Shift, Shift 2: Unleashed, and Need for Speed: The Run. In-game stores for all aforementioned titles have also been closed, and online servers will follow on 31st August 2021.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Necromunda Hired Gun: All Trophies and Achievements Guide

Necromunda Hired Gun is a spin-off based on the Warhammer 40,000 series. Here’s how you can unlock all of its trophies and achievements. The game is being developed by Streum On Studio and will be published by Focus Home Interactive. It is a fast-paced first-person shooter allowing its players to not only enjoyed the Warhammer 40,000 universe but also play through endless weapons and augmentations, fight alongside a loyal cyber dog, and upgrade their character.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Bus Simulator 21 multiplayer mode shown off in new gameplay trailer

Astragon and Still Alive Studios is preparing to release the next entry in its Bus Simulator franchise, Bus Simulator 21. As the hype train-erm-hype bus continues to roll on, the developers have revealed a trailer for the new multiplayer mode that will be in Bus Simulator 21. As seen in...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Clid the Snail is a Dual-Stick Shooter, Headed to PS5 and PS4 in 2021 - News

Publisher Koch Media and developer Weird Beluga Studio announced the dual-stick shooter, Clid the Snail, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2021. The winners of last year’s Best Game Of The Year award in the VI Edition of the PlayStation Talents Awards will develop this action-adventure game where the player becomes Clid, a humanoid snail, always with his loyal companion the talkative firefly Belu by his side. This dual-stick shooter, distributed by Koch Media, takes the player through many different scenarios where they will fight their enemies with a wide variety of weapons.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

DOOM Eternal Next-Gen Version Listed On Steam Database

Steam Database has listed a next-gen version of Doom Eternal which could suggest that an upgrade is coming for the game on PC or consoles. Bethesda Softworks is teasing something for DOOM Eternal on PC. This is related to the Nvidia Computex event. The teaser suggests that the developers might be working on a potential DLSS or RTX version of the game on PC. Since Nvidia is holding the Computex event soon, we might be able to get an idea of what they are teasing for DOOM Eternal.