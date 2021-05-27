See Molly Tuttle, Madison Cunningham Perform Elegant Cover of Sheryl Crow's 'Strong Enough'

The history of singer-songwriters is as rich as music itself. A man or woman singing, accompanied by nothing but a guitar, is inherent to our humanity. It’s a tradition built into the fabric of society. While loud rock bands and thrilling jazz quartets are intoxicating, there are few things as powerful as a singer-songwriter. The combination of lyrics, instrumentation, and melody is a simple formula, but few can solve it like the artists on this list. Granted, this isn’t meant to be a definitive list of the best singer-songwriter albums of all time, this is merely a representation of some of the best examples of artists honoring the tradition of songwriting.