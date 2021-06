The impact of the global pandemic on the human race has been significant... Ranging from rising death tolls across countries, social distancing measures to restrictions in movement and economic downturn in most countries. Notwithstanding, the global pandemic has also shaped other spheres of our existence, especially in business activities, triggering businesses to create innovative ways to boost revenue growth and enhance their customer experience. Notable among the solutions is the adoption of technology to reinforce their online presence, in that way, reaching out to their clients amid lockdown measures.