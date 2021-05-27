John Davis, Real Milli Vanilli Singer, Dead at 66

Music supervisor Jen Ross has worked on a number of music-themed series in her career, including “Smash,” “Empire” and “Soundtrack,” but few compare to the amount of work necessary for “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” The show is driven by Zoey’s ability to hear people’s “heart songs,” of which we hear at least four and as many as nine in a given episode. Ross is tasked with securing music rights to all of them under a tight network TV schedule, and it’s far from easy. “‘Zoey’s’ is a very specific beast unto itself,” says Ross in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “It’s really a constant interesting game of how do you get everything done in the time and not compromise any of the creative storyline and any of the narrative.” Watch the full webchat above.