John Davis, Real Milli Vanilli Singer, Dead at 66
John Davis, one of the singers who contributed the real vocals to the fake hit-making duo Milli Vanilli, has died at the age of 66. Davis’ daughter Jasmin confirmed her father’s death in a May 24th Facebook post, adding that he died from complications related to Covid-19, Variety reports. “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music,” she wrote. “He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”www.greenwichtime.com