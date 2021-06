Few industries were prepared for the massive disruption that the COVID-19 pandemic caused throughout 2020, and even fewer were able to find a way to grow. The video game industry, however, did just that, with 82% of global consumers reporting that they played video games and watched game content during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. That heightened engagement has had a halo effect on the burgeoning esports landscape, which has grown into a significant opportunity for brand and sponsor investments. In fact, Nielsen forecasts that sponsorship revenue in the global esports industry may hit $1 billion by next year.